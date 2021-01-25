CHURCH HILL - Pauline Marsh Carr, age 98, died peacefully early Sunday morning, January 24, 2021. A longtime resident of Church Hill, Tennessee, she joined the church triumphant following a brief illness at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Kenneth Wilkes and Bill Carr; her parents Mr. & Mrs. Johnny and Nannie Gray Marsh; cousins, Jewel Gray Burnett, Bill Gray, Norman Gray, Ron Gray and Gladys Marsh Fansler; and a great number of extended family members.
She is survived by daughters, Jody Keys, Jeannie Newman, and Susan Jones (Richard); 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, Lydia and Liam Keys; cousins, Mr. & Mrs. Frank and Elizabeth Marsh, Charles Gray, John Gray, Kay Gray Simmons, Rev. & Mrs. Jim and Cathy Gray, and cousin-in-law Joanne Gray; special friends Mr. & Mrs. Roger and Terrie Christian.
She enjoyed 33 years of retirement following a long career in management with Greyhound Bus Lines.
She was dedicated member of First Baptist Church, Church Hill, where even late in her life she enjoyed playing the piano occasionally for worship and singing in the church choir. She loved her family, her church, her community, her many friends and was greatly loved in return by all who knew her. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy of faith and service to her Lord Jesus Christ.
On Wednesday, January 27, 2021 friends are invited to join the family at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, 320 Grandview St., Church Hill at 11:00 a.m. and proceed to Elm Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery for the funeral service and interment officiated by Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell.
Due to the pandemic those attending are encouraged to wear protective masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church.
To leave an online message for the Carr family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Carr family.