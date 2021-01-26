CHURCH HILL - Pauline Marsh Carr, age 98, died peacefully early Sunday morning, January 24, 2021.
On Wednesday, January 27, 2021 friends are invited to join the family at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, 320 Grandview St., Church Hill at 11:00 a.m. and proceed to Elm Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery for the funeral service and interment officiated by Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell.
Due to the pandemic those attending are encouraged to wear protective masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church.
