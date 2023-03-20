PINEY FLATS – Pauline Leach Gibson, 82, of Piney Flats, TN, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, March 17, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born in McDowell, VA. She had been a resident of Kingsport & Piney Flats since 1956. Pauline was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church where she was very active in several organizations. She was an employee of Holston Valley Hospital for 34 years where she worked her way up to Assistant Director of Patient Financial Services.

