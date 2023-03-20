PINEY FLATS – Pauline Leach Gibson, 82, of Piney Flats, TN, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, March 17, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in McDowell, VA. She had been a resident of Kingsport & Piney Flats since 1956. Pauline was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church where she was very active in several organizations. She was an employee of Holston Valley Hospital for 34 years where she worked her way up to Assistant Director of Patient Financial Services.
She was preceded in death by her parents, French E. and Betty Rexrode Leach; 7 sisters and 3 brothers.
Surviving are her loving husband of 62 years, Otis Gibson; daughter; Kristi Hodge, (Bobby); son, Steve Gibson (Nikki); grandchildren, Hannah Hodge, Kyndl Hodge & Nathan Hodge; step granddaughter, Emily Shepherd; two sisters, Joy Blair and Ethel Hendricks; five brothers, James Leach, Bruce Leach, Richard Leach, Frank Leach and Paul Leach; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephew and special friend, Helen Davis.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 1:45 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Craig Needham officiating. Music will be provided by Mark Hawn. A Graveside Service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of The Last Supper.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, Independence Ave., Mount Carmel, TN 37645.
The care of Pauline Leach Gibson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.