Pauline Jennings Huddleston, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Nova Nursing home in Weber City, VA.
She was born May 19th, 1934 in Scott County, VA. She lived in Surgoinsville, TN for 38 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shird and Nannie Bell McDavid Jennings; sisters, Flossie Slavene, Minnie Melton, Ruby Lamb, Lucille Mitchell, Ruth Rhoten, Beulah Sharpe, and Shelby Florindo; brothers, James, Leroy, Glen and Robert Jennings; two sons-in-law, Donald Wise, and Lee Pierson;
She is survived by her sister, Mary Melton; brother, J.C. Jennings and wife Mary; daughters, Carolan Rhea and husband Larry, Rhonda Pierson, Marti Wise, Irma Shinn and husband Tim; sons, Daniel "Boone" Gibson and wife Jan, and Phillip Vachon; 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at Gibson Family Cemetery in Snowflake, VA will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holston Home for Children, in the care of Carolyn Rhea. Condolences can be made online thru Trinity Memorial Centers website: tmcenters.com.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
