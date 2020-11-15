PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Pauline Creech Smith, age 94, of Pennington Gap, went to be home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pennington Gap, where she and her husband of almost 57 years were married.
Born on December 7, 1925 in Evarts, KY. to the parents of William Boyd Creech and Stella Rosalee Gilbert Creech.
She was the longest living sibling of her family, which included three sisters Mary Estes, Nell Creech, Mable Turner, and two brothers, Claude and Carl Creech.
Pauline was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rando L. Smith, Jr. She is survived by three daughters, Rosalind Martin and husband Thomas, of Tampa, FL., Patricia Litton and husband Scott of Pennington Gap, VA., and Janice Rasnic and husband Clifford of Stickleyville, VA.
She has four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. John Scott Litton, Jr. of Pennington Gap, Va. (Mary Elizabeth Litton and Caroline Raley Litton) and their mother, Leigh Anne Litton, Amanda M. Sanders and husband, Robert C. Sanders, III, of Mechanicsville, Va, (Eliza Myers Sanders and Helen Katherine Sanders), Melissa Bradley and husband, Nathan, of Kingsport, TN., and Michael Rasnic, of Stickleyville, VA.
Pauline attended Evarts, High School and went to Cumberland College in Williamsburg, KY. She then taught school in Shields, KY. for two years and later graduated from Lincoln Memorial University with a Bachelors of Science Degree in English and Business. She taught at Pennington High school from 1969-1989 and then at Pennington Middle School from 1989-1991, where she retired. Teaching and learning were her passions, as well as working the daily crossword puzzle in the newspaper.
She was active in her Ladies Church Circle, American Legion Auxilary, DAR, and Garden Club. She also taught a Sunday School Class for many years. Pauline loved working as a Pink Lady at the Lee County Community Hospital, which she did from 1991-2013, when the hospital closed.
A special thanks to all the nurses, techs, and helpers at Lee Nursing. Also, a very special thanks to her doctor and grandson, Dr. J. Scott Litton, Jr. for making many trips late at night to check on her.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA. Rev. John Grimm and Rev. Gary Perdue will be officiating. Special music will be furnished by Cynthia Kinser, Laura Sage, and Joanna Osteen. Pallbearers will be Tom Martin, C.D. Litton, Scott Litton, Scotty Litton, Robbie Sanders, and Jim Kirk. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:20 PM. To view obituary and sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.