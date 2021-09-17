SURGOINSVILLE - Pauline Calton Burfield, 75, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
