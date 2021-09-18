SURGOINSVILLE - Pauline Calton Burchfield, 75, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Pauline was born on May 23, 1946, to Edd Lee and Julia Cooper Calton. She was a graduate of Surgoinsville High School where she was 3rd in her class graduating with honors. She was saved at 9 years old the same time as her twin sister. She was a lifelong member where she served many positions at Amis Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a vital part of Brian Burchfield ministries working behind the scenes. Pauline was a true born-again Christian who loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mamie Ruth Rutledge and Juanita Calton; brothers, Garnie Calton, Earl Calton, and Clarence Calton.
Pauline is survived by her son and caretaker, Brian Burchfield; sisters, Geraldine Arnold (Rex) and Helen Worley; sister-in-law “like a sister”, Dorothy Calton; nieces, Jane Peters and Neena Woods (Runt); special great nephew, Elijah Peters; special cousins “like a sister”, Judy Cross Gibbons; best friends “like sisters”, Deb Phipps, Betty Freeman, Linda Wilmoth and Karen Ruskey, Wanda Klepper; mamaw to Andrew Hudgins, grandma to Atley and Axton Willis; several great nieces, great nephews, and a host of numerous cousins, friends, and neighbors.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The family requests anyone who wishes to attend the service is asked to please wear a mask. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM with Pastor Roy Fowler officiating. Music will be provided by Shane Ferrell, Landon Bellamy, and Heavenly Reflections. The graveside services will follow to Bethel Community Church Cemetery at 3430 Stanley Valley Surgoinsville, TN 37873. Special music will be done by her preaching and singing friends.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
