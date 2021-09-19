SURGOINSVILLE - Pauline Calton Burchfield, 75, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The family requests anyone who wishes to attend the service is asked to please wear a mask. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM with Pastor Roy Fowler officiating. Music will be provided by Shane Ferrell, Landon Bellamy, and Heavenly Reflections. The graveside services will follow to Bethel Community Church Cemetery at 3430 Stanley Valley Surgoinsville, TN 37873. Special music will be done by her preaching and singing friends.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
