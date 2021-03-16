NORTON, VA - Pauline Farmer Brummitte 91 passed away Monday March 15 at Mt View LTC. She was born July 9, 1929 to Joseph William & Novella Culbertson Farmer of Nickelsville, VA. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Jim, son Larry, daughter Mary Jane, grandchildren Adam, David & Amanda Brummitte, brother Joseph William Jr, sisters Edna Sue Salyer & Frankie Addington.
She is survived by daughter Phyllis (Tom) Lovelace of Wytheville VA / Dandridge, TN & son Dennis Brummitte of Dandridge, TN. Grandchildren Amy Brummitte of Norton, VA, Lori (Steven) Hooks of Wilson, NC, Peyton Brummitte of Norton, Dennis Hopkins of Norton & Norelle Giles (Mark) of Wise, VA. Several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins. Siblings, Carolyn (Billy) Odle, James (Betty) Farmer, Billy Joe (Evelyn) Farmer of Nickelsville, VA & Bobby (Joyce) Farmer of Gate City, VA. Pauline leaves behind many dear & special friends & caregivers.
Special thanks to the staff at Mountain View LTC for their live & care over the past 3 years especially during the past year of Covid restrictions.
The family will greet friends at Hagy Fawbush Funeral Home Thursday, March 18, from 12-1 pm with service at 1. Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Noah Bolling, Ashton Bolling, Peyton Brummitte, Billy Hincher, Johnny Hincher, Mike Robbins & Ricky Powers.
In lieu of flowers please plant flowers in your garden & feed the birds in your yard in memory of Pauline.