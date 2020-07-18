KINGSPORT - Pauline Blevins Byers, 99, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home in Kingsport. She was born September 21, 1920 to the late Henry and Sallie Osborne Blevins. She attended Dobyns-Bennett High School and worked in the cosmetics department at J. Fred Johnson, Hess, and Millers Department Stores. After retirement from Millers, she worked at Colonial Heights Baptist Church daycare. She was a faithful member of First Christian Church. Pauline took great pride in her ministry of sending cards to friends and family, always offering words of encouragement. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, always leading by example.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by husband, Clarence W. Byers; daughters, Carolyn Parrott and Judy Thomas; son-in-law, George Thomas; sisters, Effie Parker, Dorothy Taylor, Myrtle Markham, and Lawanda Fultz; and brothers, Glen Blevins and H.L. Blevins.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean Stevens (Darryl); son, Bill Byers (Brenda); grandchildren, Christy Grills, Richard Grills (Laura), Kim Egan, Bobby Stevens (Kathleen), Mark Stevens (Stacie), Mike Stevens, Meria Laws, Stacy Laws, Kevin Thomas (Kim), and Tim Thomas; 21-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; niece, Lois Westendorf; and nephews, Jerry Blevins and Danny Fultz.
A private family graveside service was held at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Phip Sams, Minister, officiating.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 106 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Pauline Blevins Byers.