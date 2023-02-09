KNOXVILLE - ‘Nicie DeVault passed away on January 24th at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville following a stroke. She was born in Bristol, VA, on October 16, 1947, and was reared in Blountville, TN, where she graduated from Holston High School. She also attended classes at ETSU and UT. Her volunteer pursuits included teaching a drug prevention course for 5th graders, helping start and performing in the drug abuse puppet show “Kids on the Block,” and helping start the Sexual Abuse Puppet Show” for 7th graders. ‘Nicie was a volunteer coordinator for Link House, served on the Board of the Alcohol and Drug Council, and worked with CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. She was also active for several years in the Junior League of Kingsport. ‘Nicie was of the Presbyterian faith.
She is survived by her husband of over 56 years, George E. DeVault, Jr.; sons, “Trey” (Sherri) DeVault of Kingsport and “Ty” DeVault of Blountville; grandson, “Xander” DeVault; granddaughter, Hannah Crawford; brother-in-law, John A. McFadden (Joyce) of Leonardtown, MD; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
‘Nicie was preceded in death by her parents, Charles A. Tyree and Sallie Rhea Tyree; sister, Kathryn Tyree McFadden.
The family will receive friends from 1 PM to 2PM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street in Kingsport. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel.
At ‘Nicie’s request her remains were cremated and will be spread privately over the family farm in Blountville.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Petworks in Kingsport or the Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue in Blountville.