KINGSPORT - ‘Nicie DeVault passed away on January 24th at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville following a stroke.

The family will receive friends from 1 PM to 2PM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street in Kingsport. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you