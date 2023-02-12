Pauline Bernice “’Nicie” Tyree DeVault Feb 12, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - ‘Nicie DeVault passed away on January 24th at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville following a stroke.The family will receive friends from 1 PM to 2PM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street in Kingsport. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel.At ‘Nicie’s request her remains were cremated and will be spread privately over the family farm in Blountville.In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Petworks in Kingsport or the Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue in Blountville.To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral home in Kingsport is serving the DeVault family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you