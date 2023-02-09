FALL BRANCH - Paula Ruth Sells of Fall Branch, loving mother and nanny peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at her home. Born in Kingsport, she had graduated from Gate City High School. Paula retired from Citi Group.
Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Sells; parents, Lovie and Marie Sanders; sister, Lois Patterson; brother, Jim Sanders.
Survivors include her daughter, Tracie Jones and husband, Greg; son, Sean Sells and wife Tabitha; four grandchildren, Nick Jones, Seth Jones, Henry Sells and Tillie Sells; sister, Carolyn Reed; brother, Jack Sanders; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Barbara Moore.
Special thanks for the loving care that was given to our mother by Beth, Laurie and Rachel.
The family will receive friends, Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating. Graveside services will follow at Oak Glen Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be George Moody, Nick Jones, Seth Jones, Henry Sells, Euggie Jones and Scott Sanders.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood St., Kingsport, TN 37660.