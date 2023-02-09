FALL BRANCH - Paula Ruth Sells of Fall Branch, loving mother and nanny peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at her home. Born in Kingsport, she had graduated from Gate City High School. Paula retired from Citi Group.

Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Sells; parents, Lovie and Marie Sanders; sister, Lois Patterson; brother, Jim Sanders.

