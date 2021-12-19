CHURCH HILL – Paula Michele Trent, 64, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The burial will follow to Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
