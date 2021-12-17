CHURCH HILL – Paula Michele Trent, 64, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Paula was a lifelong resident of Sullivan and Hawkins County. She was a member New Covenant Pentecostal Church. She was a devoted mother who loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Kenner Davis; brother, Rusty Davis.
Paula is survived by her husband, Larry Trent; daughters, Michele Bishop (David), Misty Lemons (Jeremy), Clisty Trent, Becky Trent; grandchildren, Travis Bishop (Michaela), Matthew Bishop, Megan Bishop, Dalton Lemons, Abby Lemons, Ayden Fullen, Ian Fullen, Olivia Schaefer; mother, Wilma Pauline Davis Williams (Bill); nephews, Chaz Davis and Derek Davis; aunts, Connie Clipse, Pat Mooney, Connie Harr.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The burial will follow to Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Trent family.