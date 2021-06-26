Paula Jo Jones McGlothlin, 53, of Kingsport, died Sunday June 13, 2021, at home.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow at Lawson Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
