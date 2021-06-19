KINGSPORT - Paula Jo Jones McGlothlin, 53, of Kingsport, died Sunday June 13, 2021, at home. Born in Kingsport, where she resided most of her life, she was a 1985 graduate of Sullivan North High School and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from ETSU. Paula had worked as a teacher in the Sullivan County School System for several years. She loved to sing and enjoyed her faithful companions “Mickey” and “Minnie”.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Paul Jones and Dorothy Joan Jones.
Paula is survived by her fiancé, Joseph Anthony McDavid, of the home; three daughters, Raegan McGlothlin Vaughn, Payton McGlothlin, and Landrey McGlothlin, all of Kingsport; three stepchildren, Abigail McDavid, Colin Anthony McDavid, and Dylan McDavid, all of Kingsport; two granddaughters, Ansley Vaughn and Alli Bowman; several aunts; one uncle; and many cousins.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow at Lawson Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Paula Jo Jones McGlothlin.