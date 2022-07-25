CHURCH HILL - Paul “Willis” Sims, age 68, of Church Hill passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday morning of July, 23, 2022. Willis was born in Sullivan County and resided most of his life in Church Hill. He retired from W&L Construction after 45 years in 2019. Before his declining health Willis enjoyed attending House of Refuge Baptist Church in Gate City, VA, where he became saved and baptized.

He was preceded in death by his parents Garnett and Marie Sims; Grandson, Mark Harrell Jr.; Brother, Vernon Sims ; sisters, Reba Long, Mildred Quesenberry, and Sylvia Dockery.

