Paul William Hylton Sr., 89, gently passed into his heavenly home November 11, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Stonega and an active member of Stonega Calvary Baptist Church. He was a coal miner employed by Westmoreland Coal Company for 41 years. After retirement he worked part-time for A&A security. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Paul was a loving husband and a very loved father, papaw, and pepaw.
Paul was preceded in death by Loretta, his devoted wife of 67 years, parents Bassel and Mary Hylton, brothers James and Hubert Hylton, sisters Nora Jean Church, Carolyn Grace, and Ruth Ann Stidham, and daughter-in-law Michele Hylton.
He is survived by his five children Paul Jr (Deborah) of Mooresburg, TN, Doris MacLeod (Rick) of Sarasota, FL, Gordon (Janet) of Stonega, VA, Lydia of Stonega, VA, and Glen (Deidra) of Stonega, VA; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; brothers Earl Hylton, David Hylton, and Sylvester Hylton and sisters Patricia Lane and Lorraine Moore; special nephews Sam and Keith Hylton; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Roy A Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, from 4:30 to 7 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021 with services following in the funeral home chapel officiated by Rev. Rick Phillips. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Stonega Calvary Baptist Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is serving the Hylton family.