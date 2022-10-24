Paul Wayne Repass Oct 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEBER CITY, VA - Paul Wayne Repass, 83, Weber City, VA and formerly of Nickelsville, VA passed on to his Heavenly home on October 24, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va Weber City Paul Wayne Repass Funeral Home Gate City Arrangement Pass On Recommended for you