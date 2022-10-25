WEBER CITY, VA - Paul Wayne Repass, 83, Weber City, VA and formerly of Nickelsville, VA passed on to his Heavenly home on October 24, 2022.

Born March 23, 1939, Paul was an avid car enthusiast and loved his 1967 GTO that he restored, showing it at many car shows and cruise-ins. He also enjoyed racing and followed NASCAR, always rooting for the GM teams. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge #173 of Nickelsville.

