WEBER CITY, VA - Paul Wayne Repass, 83, Weber City, VA and formerly of Nickelsville, VA passed on to his Heavenly home on October 24, 2022.
Born March 23, 1939, Paul was an avid car enthusiast and loved his 1967 GTO that he restored, showing it at many car shows and cruise-ins. He also enjoyed racing and followed NASCAR, always rooting for the GM teams. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge #173 of Nickelsville.
Paul was a great storyteller and everyone who knew him enjoyed his many stories over the years. He even wrote and directed a play, “Honey on the Strings” at the Old Townhouse in Nickelsville in the early 1980’s. He also wrote many stories and articles over the years, being published in various media outlets. He was a Boy Scout Master and enjoyed adventures with his troops, once taking them to the Outer Banks for a road trip camping experience.
He was a lifetime farmer and worked as a supervisor with 20 years of service at AFG before starting up Southwest Tractor and Implement where he proudly served Scott County’s farming communities for 45 years. He also ran Snowflake General Mercantile from 1998 to 2006, where he enjoyed selling antiques, crafts, and homemade goodies, including his apple butter. He always looked forward to stirring up apple butter each fall with his family.
Of all his hobbies and adventures, his pride and joy was his family. He was so proud of each one of them, always making sure to let them all know every time he saw them. He loved them all with true unconditional love.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Nannie Repass, sisters Bertie Johnson, Janice Repass, and Patsy Dingus, and brother Roy Repass.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nell Taylor Repass, of the home; his children Mark (Donna) Repass, Rachel (Tucker) Gray, Kevin (Bekki) Repass, and Chris (Michelle) Repass. Grandchildren Eric Repass, Summer Hamrick, Lindsey Cossio, Logan Culbertson, Jason Culbertson, Kasey Repass, Matt Edwards, Christopher Swartz, and Sarah Short. Great-grandchildren Jonas, Olivia, Amber, Ashley and Heather.
He is also survived by sister Shirley Edmonds, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm -7:00pm on Thursday October 27th, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral Home with Pastor Phillip Lane and Matt Edwards officiating.
Paul will be laid to rest at the Lawson Confederate Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake, VA. at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 28, 2022. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Jack Taylor, Joe Benton Taylor, Carl Taylor, Fred White, Paul Collins, John Stallard, and Bill Stallard will serve as honorary pallbearers.