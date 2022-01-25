CHURCH HILL - Paul W. Smith, Jr. (Poppy), age 76, of Church Hill, TN, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 24, 2022. He was born September 10, 1945, to the late Paul W. Smith, Sr. and Ruth Smith Whitaker of Wise, VA. Paul was employed at the Kingsport Press for 43 years where he retired as a machinist.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Phillip and Robert Smith.
Left to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 56 years, Carroll Miller Smith; son, Fayne “Rusty” Smith; daughter, Dawn D. Smith; grandchildren, Jessica Smith Hilton (Brandan), Hayden Paul Smith and Jeremiah Paul Marshall; great-grandchildren and his pride and joy, Brooklynn and Bella Hilton, and Rylin and Kadiya Smith; sisters, Janice Smith Shipley (Ed) and Nida Smith Clark (Donnie); and several nieces and nephews.
A private Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Caris Hospice in Greeneville and especially nurse Alexis for her loving care for Paul during his illness.
