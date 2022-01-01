KINGSPORT - Paul W. Guy 77, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at his home. To view arrangements and survivors please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Guy family.
