CHURCH HILL - On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Paul T. Morrison, Jr. “P.T.” was called by a merciful God to his heavenly home. He was 53 years old.
A lifelong resident of Church Hill, he graduated from Volunteer High Scholl and attended ETSU. He was one of the first Hawkins County 911 dispatchers and later worked at the City of Johnson City as a Code Enforcement Officer. He proudly served as a Reserve Police Officer with the City of Church Hill.
Born with a spinal defect, which prevent him from active military service, he became an avid scholar of U.S. Military history, initiating and participating in many military re-enactments. He was a founder of Tired Iron Military Vehicle Club, which served his interest in restoring military vehicles, especially jeeps. He also amassed a vast collection of Military memorabilia. A disabling bout with colon and liver cancer in 2009, left him suffering with after-effects from massive treatments of chemo and radiation. Frequent attacks of vertigo. Appearing unexpectedly, plagued his daily life.
Survivors include his wife Rebecca, sons; Paul T. III “Thomas”, Johnathan (Katy B.); daughter, Mary “Molly”, adopted daughter, Christie, stepdaughter, Cassie; parents, Paul and Peggy Morrison; mother of his children, Tina Morrison; grandson and apple of his eye, Donald Jasper “DJ”, several aunts and uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. P.T.’s request was to be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Jude’s or the Shriner’s.
