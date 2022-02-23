GATE CITY, VA - Paul Howard Snavely, 76, Gate City, VA passed away, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Paul was born in Scott County, VA on May 16, 1945, and was the son of the late William Robert and Ellen (Dockery) Snavely, Sr.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. and was a retired coal miner with Paramount Coal Company. He attended Bishop Memorial Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, his son, Kenney Snavely; sisters, Gladys Jerlene Snavely, and Peggy Jean (Snavely) Dockery; brothers, William Snavely, Jr, and Ray Snavely and wife, Gay; and brother-in-law, Kyle Henry Kern preceded him in death.
Paul is survived by his best friend, love of his life, and wife of 35 years, Tina Louise (Babb) Snavely; daughters, Melody Tipton, and Ellenore Lynn Snavely; sons, Paul Snavely, Jr., and William Snavely; grandchildren, Matthew Williams, Harley (David) Lyons, Elizabeth Carter, Jayden Petrusak, and Sarah Mann; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Anna (Donald) Haskins, and Beaulah Kern; brothers, James “Jay” (Carolyn) Snavely, and Garnie Snavely; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Garnie Snavely, Brother Robbie Dockery, and Brother Charles Scott officiating. Music will be provided by Marvin and Susie Leonard.
Military Graveside Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Snavely Cemetery, Gate City, VA by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, and Post # 265, Gate City, VA. Paul Snavely, Jr., David Hammonds, Matthew Williams, Jayden Petrusak, Brian Dockery, Jimmy Snavely, and Danny Snavely will serve as pallbearers. Daryle Hurd, Roger Herron, and Jimmy Combs will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Those attending the services are encouraged to practice the COVID 19 face covering and social distancing protocols.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Saturday to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to thank Dr. Wesley Eastridge and Brooke Hall for their support, through their love and care of Paul and his family, and to the staff of Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center for taking such good care of Paul.
