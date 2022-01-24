CHURCH HILL - Paul Smith, age 76, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
