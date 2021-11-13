KINGSPORT - Paul Shade, age 80, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 after a brief illness.
Mr. Shade was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Shade.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Shade; daughters, Joni Hubell and Julie Shade; son, Jon Dykes; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:30pm on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service to follow with Rev. Ryan Shaffer officiating. Graveside service will be conducted at 2:30pm at Morrison Cemetery in Beech Creek Community.
Pallbearers will be John Dykes, Jacob Benfield, Phillip Benfield and Bennie Benfield.
