CHURCH HILL - Paul Randall Hunley, Sr. (Randy), age 62, of Church Hill, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 26, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Randy was born in York, PA, and resided in Church Hill. He was self-employed. Randy was a unique man who found the good in all. Randy loved spending time with his family and friends, and would not hesitate in helping a person in need. He always lived his life to the fullest and everyday as if it was his last. Randy will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Hunley; mother, Julia Hunley; and brother, Danny Hunley, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kathy Hunley; children, Bobby Carter (Angela), Julia Leroy (Daniel), Paula Garland (Stephen) and Paul Hunley, Jr; 9 grandchildren, Ray Mullins, Summer Hunley, Korry Hunley, Autumn Garland, Stephanie Garland, Danielle Leroy, Nevaeh Hunley, Josh Hunley, and Brailynn Kellogg; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, George Hunley (Ada); sister, Connie Turner (Gerald); and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm with Rev. Charles Null officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Morning Star Cemetery.