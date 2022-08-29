CHURCH HILL - Paul Randall Hunley, Sr. (Randy), age 62, of Church Hill, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 26, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Randy was born in York, PA, and resided in Church Hill. He was self-employed. Randy was a unique man who found the good in all. Randy loved spending time with his family and friends, and would not hesitate in helping a person in need. He always lived his life to the fullest and everyday as if it was his last. Randy will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Hunley; mother, Julia Hunley; and brother, Danny Hunley, Sr.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video