Paul R. Walker, 68, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Born in Pennsylvania, he has lived between Ohio and Tennessee the last several years. He was a construction superintendent for many years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul L. Walker; mother of his children, Kay Ilene Walker; wife, Kathy Irene Walker; two nephews; and one niece.
Paul is survived by three daughters, April Gilbert and husband Jeremy, Jennifer Walker, and Amber Cowden; two sons, Richard Walker and wife Jona, and Steven Walker and wife Katrina; two step children, Adam McClary and Alicia Slack; seven grandchildren, Christina Powers and husband Colton, Caleb and James Gilbert, Justin and Mackenzie Huffman, and Bradley and Hunter Cowden; one great-granddaughter, Kaylynn Huffman; mother, Virginia J. Walker; seven siblings, Linda Miller and husband Bob, Timothy Walker, Mark Walker and wife Janet, Amy Walker, James Walker and wife Marianne, Randy Walker and wife Jackie, and Scott Walker and wife Pattie; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
