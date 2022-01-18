BULLS GAP: Paul Qualls, age 80, of Bulls Gap, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol, after a brief illness.
Visitation hours will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life will be at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Bell officiating. Graveside service will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Tieke Cemetery in Bulls Gap.
