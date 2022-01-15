BULLS GAP - Paul Qualls, age 80, of Bulls Gap, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol, after a brief illness. He was a retired police chief for the town of Bulls Gap. Paul was preceded in death by his father Ora Qualls, mother Mary Qualls, brother Ralph Qualls, sons Marcus and Paul Jr. Qualls, and daughter Brenda Qualls McGee.
Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruthie Mae Albright Qualls of the home; daughter Trish Qualls, sons Scotty, Manuel, and Chris Qualls of Bulls Gap; grandchildren Arielle Ward Gilbert, Michael Ward, Haley Sutton, Hannah McGee, Alex and Jacob Qualls, Logan Qualls, Matt, Madonna, Luke, James and Jonathon Qualls, and Jessica Manis; brothers Robert, Rufus, Ricky and Gary Qualls, and sister Patsy Powell; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Visitation hours will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, January 17, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life will be at 7:00 P.M. Monday, January 17, 2022 in the funeral home chapel. Graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Tieke Cemetery in Bulls Gap.
