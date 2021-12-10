KINGSPORT - On December 7, 2021 our dearly loved Paul Mitchell Mullins, 68, of Kingsport walked into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He entered his new life of heavenly peace at 3:53 pm.
Paul will be greatly missed by all of his friends & loved ones but especially by his wife Susan, who states that he has been the love of her life for 51 years.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Shirley C. and Anna Lee Mullins; 2 great grandchildren, whom he is now holding in heaven; brother, Frank Mullins
The large family surviving Paul includes brother, John Mullins and wife Pat; his Daughter-by-love, his “little girl”, Joy Simpson and husband Greg, his “Junior”; granddaughters-by-love are Amanda Hutchins, husband Jason and Elizabeth Lim, husband Ed; all who have blessed Paul with 6 great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews; extended family includes: Carl and Karen Edens, Dan and Lori Roberts, Doug and Valerie Cassell
Family & Friends are all welcome to join us at Paul's Celebration of Life, Sunday, December 12, 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, and a Life service beginning at 7:30 pm at Evangel Family Worship Center, 1928 Bloomingdale Rd, Kingsport.
* Paul’s wife requests no flowers be sent to the home or the church please. However, honorary donations can be sent to Tri-Cities Christian Counseling at 225 Broad St, Suite 2, Kingsport, TN 37660
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Mullins family.