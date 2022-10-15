Paul Mayfield Oct 15, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul Mayfield, 72, passed away on Saturday, October 15th, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Mayfield family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Paul Mayfield Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you