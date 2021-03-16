CHURCH HILL - Paul Mack Baker, age 93, of Church Hill, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home. He was a son of the late Clint and Etta Testerman Baker. Mr. Baker will lie in state from 2:00 until 6:00 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Monte Vista Burial Park, in Johnson City, with Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm at the mausoleum and to follow the Covid safety practices including a mask. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.