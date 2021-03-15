CHURCH HILL - Paul Mack Baker, age 93, of Church Hill, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home. He was a son of the late Clint and Etta Testerman Baker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Gabby Lewis; sisters, Tave Fleenor, Ann Annionetta, Kathylyn Shiliaka, Eliza Hix, Nola Covert, and Ethel Baker; brothers, Buster Baker, Rufus Baker, Henry Baker, and Thomas Baker.
Mr. Baker grew up in Kyles Ford, TN, plowing the banks of the Clinch River with a horse drawn plow. Having come from humble beginnings, he was always looking for a way to grow and better his current situation. However, he never forgot where he came from and the valuable lessons he learned. He loved to share his experiences with anyone willing to listen. After high school, he worked his way through college at Lincoln Memorial University and later joined the U.S. Coast Guard. While enlisted, he had the honor to once serve as color guard for President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Although he was conservative, he was not afraid to take risks when the right opportunities presented themselves. After working for GMAC and Range Chevrolet in Erwin, TN, Mr. Baker became the owner and operator of Paul Baker Chevrolet in Blountville, TN. Later he became the co-owner of JBR Buick in Kingsport, TN and the owner of Rogersville Motors.
In spite of his business successes, he never lost sight of his true passion-farming. Throughout the years he owned and operated several farms. Mr. Baker loved being outdoors and took an avid interest in raising and working his bird dogs. He especially liked hunting quail, grouse, and pheasant.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Ann Baker; daughters, Carol Cheatham and husband David, of Louisville, KY, and Becky Lewis and husband, Shane, of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren, Mackenzie Cheatham, Tucker Lewis, and Ashleigh Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.
Mr. Baker will lie in state from 2:00 until 6:00 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Monte Vista Burial Park, in Johnson City, with Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm at the mausoleum and to follow the Covid safety practices including a mask. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.