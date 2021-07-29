KINGSPORT - On July 27, 2021, Paul Lewis gently passed from this life at his son, Stephen’s home where he had resided for the last year.
Paul was a life-long resident of Kingsport where he was a well-known and highly respected businessman. For over sixty years, Paul owned and operated Lewis Barber Shop where he developed a reputation for ensuring that his customers never left his shop without being fully satisfied with his efforts. Paul was always focused on getting to know his customers on a personal basis and understanding their expectations. He kept a notebook detailing each customer’s hairstyling preferences and diligently worked to produce the look each customer desired. Paul was totally dedicated to pleasing his customers, and he went the extra mile to keep hours of operation that would accommodate the work schedules of his clientele. In addition, Paul owned Peggy Faye Barber & Beauty Supply, and he was a distributor for all barber and beauty shops in the local area for many years.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Bruce Lewis and Leona Sneed Lane.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Faye Lewis; son, Stephen Lewis and wife, Tracie; daughter, Sandra Lewis Barrett and husband, Eddie; granddaughter, April Barrett Richmond and husband, Andrew; great-grandson, Brayden Richmond.
On behalf of the Lewis family we would like to give a special thank you to Paul’s caregiver, Mary Hutchins and to the Amedisys Hospice staff and workers, Diamond Bowery, Connie Lambert, Theresa Phelps, Karl Bemdt, Carrigan Shaffer, Kelli Elliott for their kindness, loving care and friendship given to our father. The family would also like to thank Fred Churchwell and Steve Young who were special friends to Paul and our entire family. There are many other friends too numerous that has been so special to our family.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 30, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Dr Phil Hoskins will officiate. Music will be provided by Andrew Richmond.
Serving as pallbearers, Jeff Marshall, Terry Shelton, Dakota Morelock, Sam Richardson, Joey Russell and Randall McCoy. Honorary pallbearers, Fred Churchwell, Steve Young and Ken Russell.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Paul Lewis and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.