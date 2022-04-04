NICKELSVILLE - Paul “Junior” Kegley, 85 of Nickelsville, went to be with the Lord peacefully while in the comfort of his daughter’s home in Bristol, TN in the evening hours of Sunday April 3, 2022. He was the son of the late Garland and Hattie Jane Cook Kegley. He was a strong and gentle man who provided, not only monetary, but also in ethical and loving ways for his family. His passing will leave a giant void as he proved to be faithful, kind, generous and loving to the very end. He worked in the construction and building industry for most of his life. Junior was also an avid farmer and collector. Other than his parents, Junior is preceded in death by his wife, Reeda Kegley; son Scott Kegley; siblings, Reatha Elam, Beulah Duncan, John Kegley, Grover Kegley, and Fannie Salyer.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Rouse and husband Travis; son, Jeff Kegley and wife Armina;
grandchildren, Kelsi Faulk and husband Donald, Jaren Kegley, Emily Wampler, Noah Wampler, Ethan Kegley, Josh Rouse and wife Payton; great grandchildren, Layla Kegley, Emerson Kegley, and Trip Anderson; sister, Gladys Elam; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and other times at the home of Jeff and Armina Kegley. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Steve Collins officiating. Music will be provided by the Potters. Graveside service will be Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the Grassy Creek Cemetery (Castlewood, VA). Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:15 AM. Pallbearers will be Ethan Kegley, Jaren Kegley, Noah Wampler, Timothy Salyer, Wendel Burke & John Kegley. Honorary pallbearers will be John Henry Puckett, Jimmy Kegley, Gene Kegley, Gover Kegley, Jr. & Frank Salyer.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Grassy Creek Community Cemetery Care Fund C/O Catherine Campbell, 1110 Lower Copper Creek, Castlewood, VA 24244.
