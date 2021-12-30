KINGSPORT - Paul Junior Hutchins "Spanky", 79, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with Jesus on Monday, December 27, 2021. Paul knew where he was going, knew that we would all join him one day and we look forward to the day we are reunited with him in our eternal home.
Paul loved his family, especially his wife Shelby. He was a great husband, father and grandfather. He adored his grandchildren and loved spending as much time as possible with them. He loved the outdoors, specifically squirrel hunting and fishing, spending time on his brother Gary's farm. He also loved spending time in the kitchen, and gardening. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962 spending most of his time in Germany.
Paul was preceded by his parents, Kent and Ellen Hutchins; sister, Linda Dove; and brother, Larry Hutchins.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shelby Hutchins; son, Jeff Hutchins (Kim); daughter, Becky king (Tim); grandchildren, Hannah Whittington (Jordan), Hunter King (Heather Castle fiance) and Lauren Johnson (Brick); great-grandchildren, Raylan Whittington, Creek Johnson and Chris Collins; brothers, Kenneth Hutchins, Gary Hutchins (Thelma), Loney Hutchins (Joan) and JW Hutchins; sister, Barbara Lane; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 2-4pm for a Celebration of Life at Bloomingdale Ruritan (3232 Van Horn St. Kingsport, Tn 37660).
