MARYVILLE - Paul Jackson Greene, age 91, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on April 21, 2023 at home in Maryville, TN. Paul was born in Kingsport, TN and raised in the Mendota/Hiltons area of Southwest Virginia. After graduating from Hiltons High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force and then attended the U.S. Naval Academy. He later graduated from East Tennessee State University where he earned a degree in Chemistry and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Paul began his career at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Washington DC where he spent many years before accepting a position with Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport. After 29 years of loyal service, he retired from Eastman in 1996 and enjoyed his hobbies of woodworking, photography, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved nature and being outdoors.

