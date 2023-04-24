MARYVILLE - Paul Jackson Greene, age 91, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on April 21, 2023 at home in Maryville, TN. Paul was born in Kingsport, TN and raised in the Mendota/Hiltons area of Southwest Virginia. After graduating from Hiltons High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force and then attended the U.S. Naval Academy. He later graduated from East Tennessee State University where he earned a degree in Chemistry and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
Paul began his career at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Washington DC where he spent many years before accepting a position with Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport. After 29 years of loyal service, he retired from Eastman in 1996 and enjoyed his hobbies of woodworking, photography, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved nature and being outdoors.
Paul was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church, but in later years was active in the congregation of Valley Pike Presbyterian Church in Bristol.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Hilton Greene; mother, Alpha Hensley; father, Grant Greene; stepmother, Mabel Greene; sister, Betty Mumpower; and brothers, John Hensley and Carroll Hensley. He is survived by daughters Susan (Mike) Roeske, Beth (Vic) Lollar, Leslie Crawford, and Lyn (Terry) Byrd; sisters Judy Harper, Joan Younce, and Brenda Eilers; brother Horace Hensley; a heart full of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many special cousins, nieces, nephews, and brothers-in-law.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin James, nurses, and staff of Blount Senior Care Partners and Blount Memorial Hospice Care for their exceptional care. We’d also like to thank Melissa Cantwell and Malynda Abbott for taking care of Dad and our family in his final days.
The family will receive friends at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park at 10am on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 with a celebration of life to follow at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will immediately follow in the Apostles Garden of East Lawn Memorial Park. Pastor Chris Alford will officiate.