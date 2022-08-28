Paul Hunley Aug 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Paul Hunley, 62 of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 26, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent Funeral Home of Church Hill. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hill Paul Hunley Funeral Home Christianity Arrangement Lord Recommended for you