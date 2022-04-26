NICKELSVILLE, VA – Paul Henry Ashworth, 75, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born on October 17, 1946 in Nickelsville, VA, a son of the late Vincent and Loudema Ashworth.
Paul retired from the Kingsport Press after 40 years of service and was a lifelong farmer.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Ashworth; sister, Bess Addington; brother, Robert Ashworth and son-in-law, Will Robinette.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Rita Ashworth; son, Michael Ashworth and Patty; daughter, Tina Ashworth Robinette; grandchildren, Brittany Driver, Miranda and Gage Blakely, Mason Ashworth Robinette; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, MacKenzie, Tinsley Kate and Tucker Joe; sister, Polly and Gary Moore; brother, Eric and Sylvia Ann Ashworth.
Graveside services will be conducted at 6:00 pm Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Addington Frame Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA with his grandson Mason Robinette and Pastor David Hodges officiating. Music will be provided by the Copper Creek Singers.
Everyone planning to attend the graveside service is asked to meet at 5:00 pm Thursday at Scott County Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Roger Russell, Brian Large, Nathaniel Bragg, Deacon Bragg, Darrell Dougherty, Henry Ashworth, John Ferguson and Arthur Ferguson.
