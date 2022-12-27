BIG STONE GAP, VA - Paul Harry “Tre’,” Miller, III, 47, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Lee County Community Hospital.

He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend of many. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Pennington Gap, Va. He was a very special, kind-hearted man, loved by all and especially by his family and friends. He had many interests, such as photography, music, art, painting, camping and his newfound love of chickens. He volunteered with Cub Scouts for four years and was Cubmaster for two of those years.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.