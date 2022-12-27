BIG STONE GAP, VA - Paul Harry “Tre’,” Miller, III, 47, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Lee County Community Hospital.
He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend of many. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Pennington Gap, Va. He was a very special, kind-hearted man, loved by all and especially by his family and friends. He had many interests, such as photography, music, art, painting, camping and his newfound love of chickens. He volunteered with Cub Scouts for four years and was Cubmaster for two of those years.
Tre’ was employed by Crutchfield Corporation for 18 years and absolutely loved his work and the people he worked with. He was a beloved supervisor in Technical Support and loved by all.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul H. Miller, Sr. and Evelyn Miller of Big Stone Gap; maternal grandfather, Edward “Ed” “Pappy” Ward of Dryden, Va.; and mother-in-law, Linda Huff of Dryden, Va.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Michelle Diane Miller and son, Jacob Bryce Miller of Big Stone Gap; father, Paul H. Miller, Jr. of Big Stone Gap; mother, Jennifer L. Ward of Dryden, Va.; sisters, Jessica M. Miller and daughter, Caitlin (John) Stout of Dryden, Va. and Kandace L. Miller and children, Aubri and Jace of Abingdon, Va.; grandmother, Barbara B. Ward of Dryden, Va.; special aunt, Mary Ellen “Pooh” Stipe, Big Stone Gap, Va.; special cousin, LeeAnn Oaks and her son, Ayden of Kingsport, Tn., father-in-law, Robert W. Huff, Dryden, Va. and a very special pet, “Bo Bo.” Also surviving are several brother and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, extended family, friends and co-workers,
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Rick Phillips and Rev. Josh Osteen officiating. Music will be provided by J. R. and Karen Sexton.
Committal burial services will be held at 11:30am Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Powell Valley Cemetery, Dryden, Va. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:50am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Bryce Miller, Ayden Combs, Alex Sexton, Neil Huff, Tanner Sexton, Roy Couch, Michael Huff, J. R. Sexton, Ken Sykes and Danny Osborne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS of Southwest Virginia, P. O. Box 576, Coeburn, Va. 24230.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Miller family.