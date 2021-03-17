KINGSPORT - Paul Glenn Gott, 85, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home. Glenn graduated from Lynn View High School, Emory and Henry College, and worked for Tennessee Eastman Kodak for thirty six years in research and development and in the Organic Dyes Department. He was actively involved at First Broad Street United Methodist Church for many years as a Sunday School teacher, trustee, and served in the Furniture Ministry. He was active as a Boy Scout Troop Leader.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. J.W. and Irene Gott; brother, Don Gott; and sister, Kristine McNutt.
Mr. Gott is survived by his wife, Dolores Gott of the home; son, Steve Gott and wife Lavinia; daughter, Teresa Compton and husband John; daughter, Lori Starnes and husband Steven; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service for family and close friends at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum with Dr. Randy Frye and Pastor Steve Gott officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First Broad Street United Methodist Church Furniture Ministry, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, Tennessee, 37660.