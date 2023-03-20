Paul Gladstone Kilgore, age 91, of the Midway community in Gate City, VA, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was a Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served in the US Army. Following his military career, Paul retired from the Kingsport Press after several years of service to continue his life-long career in farming. During the coming years, he served on the Scott County Board of Supervisors and the Scott County Telephone Board of Directors. Most of all, Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who love him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Mary Kilgore; brothers, Freddie, Lindsey, Larry, Willie, Sammy and David Kilgore.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Duretta Castle Kilgore; children, Regina Lockhart (Chris), Robert Kilgore (Lisa), Denise Kilgore and Paula Riddle (David); 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren including a 12th on the way; 2 sisters, Ann Easterling and June Collings (Gary); brother, Nathan Kilgore Jr. (Kandy); several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank the Veterans Administration, Home Health Company and The Mountain Empire Older Citizens (MEOC) for all the love and care that was shown for Paul during his declining health. We love and appreciate all of you very much.
A Military Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the James Monroe McConnell Cemetery in Midway, VA, with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 performing military rites and Chris Lockhart officiating. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.