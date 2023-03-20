Paul Gladstone Kilgore, age 91, of the Midway community in Gate City, VA, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was a Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served in the US Army. Following his military career, Paul retired from the Kingsport Press after several years of service to continue his life-long career in farming. During the coming years, he served on the Scott County Board of Supervisors and the Scott County Telephone Board of Directors. Most of all, Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Mary Kilgore; brothers, Freddie, Lindsey, Larry, Willie, Sammy and David Kilgore.

