KINGSPORT - Paul G. Cosby, age 51, of Kingsport, Tennessee was born April 8, 1970 and went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 19, 2021 after a long illness. He was saved at a young adult age. He graduated from Sullivan South High School in 1988. He was preceded in death by his Father, Ronald G. Cosby and his two favorite furry friends, Skipper and Maggie.
Paul is survived by his Mother: Mary Ruth Cosby;
Two Brothers: Jeff and Chad Cosby;
Two Nephews and several great Nieces.
A private graveside service for Paul will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery, New Tazewell, TN.
Thanks to two special friends during his struggle, Latina Webb and Nancy.
In lieu of flowers a donation to AcPca would be thankful.
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Cosby family.