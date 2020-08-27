SURGOINSVILLE - Paul Eugene "Gene" Greer, age 86, of Surgoinsville, passed away on August 26, 2020 at his residence.
Paul was born to the late Ed and Mary Greer on February 19, 1934. He went to school at Surgoinsville High School. Gene married Phyllis Greer on December 16, 1960. He worked at AFG for 34 years before retiring. Gene also enjoyed farming and woodworking. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all that knew him.
In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his son, Mark Greer; brother, Hayden Greer; and sister, Mildred Manis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Phyllis Greer; daughters, Regina (Scott) McLain and Vickie (Ronnie) Fletcher; grandchildren, Natasha, Alex, and Haley Fletcher; brother, Joe (Kathy) Greer; sister, Shirley Stoker; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Paul wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Amedysis Hospice and Dr. Manole for all the care they shown to Gene during this time.
Gene will lie in state on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm with Steve McKinney officiating. Graveside service will be held in Highland Cemetery on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 am. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.