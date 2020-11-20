BRISTOL, VA - Paul Edward Mays, age 77, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born June 3, 1943 in Coeburn, Va., a son of the late Allen Benson and Beulah Winebarger Mays. Paul retired from the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant and served two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of Central Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Mays.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Carole Nunley Mays; sons, Paul Kevin Mays and wife Susan, and Michael Wayne Mays; grandchildren, Andrew Douglas Mays, Haley Brooke Mays, Shea Mays, Michael Alexander Mays and Matthew Ryan Mays; great grandchild; Kedrin Mays; sisters, Delores Fee, JoAnn Warniment, Savannah Mays and Vivian Thacker; brothers, Avery Mays, William Mays, and Alvin Mays.
The funeral service was held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brad Davis officiating. The family received friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Interment was held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Tennessee Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: JUZKPV
