KINGSPORT, TN/BIG STONE GAP, VA-Paul Edward Brady, 81, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Holston Manor Nursing Home, Kingsport, Tenn.
Born in Osaka, Va., he lived most of his life in Kingsport. He was retired from Kingsport Press, where he was a press plate maker. He proudly served his nation in the U. S. Air Force, serving over one year in Korea. He attended Ridgeview Baptist Church in Church Hill, Tenn. Paul was an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas and Reba Virginia (Moore) Brady; and a brother, James K. “Bud” Brady.
Surviving are his son, James E. “Jim” Brady (Patsy), Hiltons, Va.; granddaughter, Shandy Brady, Jonesborough, Tenn.; sisters, Patt Humbert, Tallahassee, Fl., Judy Blagg (Dennis), Wanda Sue Adams and Donna Gail Wolfe, all of Big Stone Gap; brothers, Billy “Joe” Brady (Linda), Norton, Va. and David Brady, Eagleville, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Randy and Carolyn Bralley, Eddie and Carol Hunt and Richard Duncan.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 12:00pm Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 12noon with Pastor Jon Rogers officiating.
Military rites, by the Shaw Air Force Base, SC, and graveside service will follow at Glencoe Cemetery.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory
