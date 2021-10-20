KINGSPORT - Paul Edward Bentley, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Monday afternoon October 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Paul was born in Bristol, TN, and had lived in Kingsport for most of his life. He was employed at Eastman Chemical Company, retiring after 33 years of service. Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Korea, where he received a purple heart. He was a charter member of the New Hope Presbyterian Church. Paul was active in several service organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Maude Tester Bentley; brothers, Carmel, John, and Steve; sister, Shirley Arnold and Hattie Arnold, and grandson, Joshua Bentley.
Paul is survived by his wife, Wanda Bentley; three sons, Barry Bentley and Yueli, Jerry Bentley and Karen, and Bill Bentley and Beth; two daughters, Christine and Steve Reed, and Katherine Casteel; four grandchildren, Jerry Bentley, Gavin Bentley, Elijah Bentley, and Rachel Casteel; two great-granddaughters, Roseland Bentley and Bailee Bentley; two brothers, Don Bentley and Clyde Bentley; three sisters, Sandra Taylor and John, Donna Williams and Mike, and Sherron Lane; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Scott Glover officiating.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Hammond Posts 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to The Joshua Bentley Memorial Football Scholarship at UVA-Wise Foundation or online at www.UVAWise.EDU/gift.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.