CHURCH HILL – Paul Edsel Wolfe, 77, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Elm Springs Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Angel officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Wolfe family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Wolfe family.